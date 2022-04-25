There is no peace in this 2022 season start for Fernando Alonsoonce again forced to the withdraw for damage to the right flank remedied following a contact with Mick Schumacher at the start. The Spaniard from Alpine, who in Imola could have concretely fought for a placement in the points area, had to surrender again to bad luck, the same one that nails him today in 15th place in the world championship standings with only 2 points obtained in the first four tests. .

As often happens in the world of Formula 1, even for the bi-world champion the first opinions of the fans who would like his retirement begin to arise, thanks to the aforementioned bad luck, age and lack of results so far archived. ‘Advice’ that the 40-year-old from Oviedo does not want to accept at all o take it seriously, as evidenced by some statements made to racefans.net.

At the end of the weekend valid for the Emilia-Romagna GP, the former Ferrari driver thus reiterated his strong will to continue in the Circus, at least until a specific circumstance materializes in which he deems it appropriate: “I feel superior to others – said the Spaniard – when someone arrives who will beat me on pure skill, if I find that I am no longer good at starting or preparing the car, or the other side of the garage will be a second faster than me and I will not be able to match those times, maybe then I will raise my hand to say that the right time has come to think about something else. For now, however, I feel the exact oppositeand I love racing “.

The Alpine in fact is working hard to place Oscar Piastri in 2023, given that Esteban Ocon has a contract valid until 2024 and Fernando Alonso is ready to extend with the French team beyond 2022. Williams seems to be the destination identified by Alpine to allow the Australian to race as a starter in 2023 .