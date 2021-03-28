The return of Fernando Alonso to Formula 1 could not be more anticlimactic. After the good feelings of qualifying, being out of the race on lap 33 was not the script provided. His face when entering the team box was a poem, and after the appointment when speaking with the media he remembered more of those McLaren disappointments that to the days of glory with Renault.

“I wanted to finish the race and it could not be,” the Asturian resigned himself, not only blaming that final problem with the brakes poor performance of the Alpine. “In the end the brakes were the cause of abandonment, but before we also had a problem with the batteries on the straight, so it was a race a bit wrong,” he admitted, although he also pointed to how well he had a good time on the road. other aspects. «In the end it was excitingIt was also a good day for me, due to the anthem, the formation lap, being on the grid again … they were quite ‘cool’ moments. We couldn’t finish, but I’m already thinking about Imola, ”he agreed.

Alonso does not raise false expectations. «A pity that we could not be on the track a little longer and we could complete the race, but still the points were not possible today or it was going to be very jerkin. If something had to happen, learn from it and improve for the next time “, he stressed, before admitting that, like others, he still lacks”time in the car».

Sainz: «Finishing was a priority»



For his part, Carlos Sainz already knows what it is Add with Ferrari, something that is not trivial seeing where the Scuderia come from. The Madrilenian finished eighth, in the same position in which he started, but beyond that, he met the minimum objective: getting to the finish line.

“Has been very important finish this race, it was priority number 1 to catch experience with the car. There will be time to go back to doing the starts that I did with the McLaren and to go back to gambling so much in the first laps. For now, it’s time to race and gain experience, get to know the car in a race situation, in dirty air, ”he said.

Sainz has yet to join SF21, as his start, which was not entirely good, showed. «A pity not to have been able to go out well and then I have taken it with a lot Calm down In the first laps, perhaps with too much, but I did not know the car in dirty air and how it behaves in that situation, “he analyzed. In this sense, it was seen with confidence in the middle zone and that is what he is left with. “With clean air, the truth is that it was going very fast. Very happy because, despite having lost two positions at the start, I had one of the best rhythms in the middle zone and for the first race it is not bad », he congratulated himself.