Alonso’s Alpine suffered an overheating in the rear brakes because pieces of carbon fiber that picked up by the track plugged the cooling ducts. Before, the batteries failed and the A521 was weighed down on the straights, forcing the Spaniard to lose positions. He fought against McLaren, overtook Sainz and Stroll, but what happened when reliability did not do their part. With everything, Fernando ended up happy “and optimistic”, as he chatted with AS at the end of the Bahrain GP in Sakhir.

“He wasn’t 100%, I’m sure of that. It was nice, I enjoyed the fights with a happy ending, others did not have a happy ending because they overtook me, but I need more rhythm on my part and also more confidence. I have to extract more from the car, from the brakes, execute a better start … It was not bad, but there is a lot to improve on my part. Even in the pit stop, my position in the second tire change was not correct, they are small errors that I continue to make since the tests and in this first race that I hope to solve and do better for the second or third race, “said the 39-year-old two-time Spanish champion.

“I felt competitive”

Asked in this way, he sees potential for the Alpine: “It will be very tight in the middle zone, some cars will be better at a grand prix and at the next grand prix the scenario will be better for a different team. We will be in that mix and I am optimistic, We can have a good season, especially on some weekends that will work in our favor. I am happy to race so close to the McLarens, in front of one Ferrari and behind the other during the first stint, I felt competitive in that group. If I look at Q3, Leclerc was six tenths above us and in the race we were in that mix. There are positive points to see in this race and we must trust, we will have better weekends sooner or later. “

A first gray grand prix in 2021 does not change Alonso’s impressions: “As I said from the beginning, Alpine is a very interesting project and he’s in Formula 1 for big things. We knew that 2021 is a continuation of 2020, we are generating a good streak and something more important for 2022. You will enjoy this return. “