PL2 in fits and starts

There was almost no practice on Friday Fernando Alonso in Abu Dhabi, with the Spaniard having to deal with the two red flags exhibited during the PL2. In the first minutes of the session, the Race Direction suspended the race due to the impact with the barriers Carlos Sainz, with the recovery operations of the Ferrari generating long waiting times. Immediately after the restart, although with a less violent impact than that of Sainz, the cars returned to the pits due to contact with Nico Hülkenberg against the guard rail in the first sector.

No PL1

As with other drivers, therefore, there was little activity on the track for Alonso, also considered the double world champion he did not take part in the first session for the team’s choice to field Lance Stroll and Felipe Drugovich, who also set the second overall time in the test which allowed the teams to field young drivers. In the interviews given after the checkered flag, however, Alonso expressed all his bitterness, especially for the fans present in the stands of Yas Marina.

Thoughts for the fans

A statement that seemed controversial especially due to the regulations in free practice which, in the event of interruption of the session, does not include the interruption of the stopwatchwith the time that also passes with the cars in the pits: “It was an unfortunate PL2 with all the red flags – commented – And I feel sorry for the fans because they pay very expensive tickets to sit in the stands and see very little action. I feel sorry for them. In Abu Dhabi only PL2s count because of track temperature which is the same one we will find in qualifying and in the race, unlike pl1, but I’m sorry for the fans.”