Alonso: colorless start

The 2024 season didn't start in the best way for Fernando Alonso, 9th with his Aston Martin in the inaugural Bahrain GP but above all the author of a less than brilliant performance. The 42-year-old Spaniard, even after the race, admitted that the result reflected the expectations of the day before, appearing less than satisfied.

Even the former F1 driver, Martin Brundle, had noticed a discouraged Alonso, despite the name of the two-time world champion having been linked on more than one occasion to Mercedes or even Red Bull. However, in interviews with Sky Sports F1, the Asturian had stated that he wanted analyze the first races of the world championship to decide whether to continue his experience in the top open-wheel series or, even, retreat.

Possibility of withdrawal?

On the eve of the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​Alonso returned to those statements again on Sky Sports F1: “How I will feel, how I will deal with the first trips, the planes, the time differences, how I will feel physically, how I will be motivated: these are the main aspects for me – has explained – I like to compete. It doesn't matter if I'm fighting for the win, the podium or 12th place. I dedicate myself 100% to a race and a team. To make a commitment to the future I have to be sure I can give 100% to that team. If not, it would be too selfish for me to sign and stay in F1 just for fun. If I'm here it's because I want to do well and first of all I have to talk to myself to commit myself.”

Red Bull list

Furthermore, at the end of 2024, Alonso will be one of the drivers who will reach the contract expiry with your team. However, before even arriving at a renewal with Aston Martin or approaching Mercedes to take Hamilton's place, the Spaniard must make personal decisions: “First I have to make a personal commitment to myself to dedicate a few more years – he concluded – if I'm willing to sacrifice other things in life, once I make the decision with myself, I'll try to figure out what the best option is. We are not at that stage yet at the moment“. However, regardless of what the choices will be, Alonso is convinced that he can be one of Verstappen's concrete replacements in the event that the latter actually leaves Red Bull at the end of the year: “I think I'm on the Red Bull list, because I don't have a contract at the moment. It's better to be on that list than on others.”