Aston Martin and Alonso returning to the podium

Over the weekend of You love me the problems suffered by theAston Martin at the DRS at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend, only to disappear altogether with the 3rd place for Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard, who had already conquered the front row in qualifying behind Perez, then kept his starting position until the furious comeback of Verstappen’s other Red Bull, without however losing the podium, the fourth out of five rounds held in this season.

Hope in victory

A particular race for the two-time world champion, who still hasn’t had the opportunity to fulfill the mission of the 33rd victory in his career. A goal that for the 41-year-old Asturian is not that far away: “I had a bit of a lonely afternoon, but I enjoyed the race – has explained – I couldn’t do anything against Verstappen and Perez but, fortunately, there was no pressure from behind, so we take that result with us. We scored four podiums in the first five races – and missed out on the podium in Baku by just eight tenths of a second – so it’s been a fantastic start to the season. One day, when there will be an opportunity to WINwe will need to ensure that we are best placed to capitalize, and that’s exactly what we’re doing right now“.

Stroll’s regret

More negative, however, the performance of Lance Stroll: only 18th on the starting grid, the Canadian managed to recover some positions, however without achieving the goal of the points zone and finishing in 12th place. A series of overtakings that also attracted the attention of Alonso himself, who commented Stroll’s attack on Albon over the radio after seeing his teammate’s maneuver on the big screen: “Today was a tough race and we had a hard time making much progress from 18th on the grid – He admitted – I felt the car fine, but I was stuck in a DRS train with a lot of traffic around me. We opted for a long stint on the Hard tires and managed them well; it was then a matter of deciding when to pit to ensure there were enough laps left to maximize the pace of the medium compound. I enjoyed overtaking Albon in the first corner but, in hindsight, we could have come back a few laps earlier to try and recover tenth position. It was a weekend to learn from, and we will. Now I can’t wait to go back to Imola”.

Aston Martin: the anti-Red Bull

In two weeks, Aston Martin will show up for the Emilia-Romagna GP again at second place in the constructors’ classification, with a 6-point lead over Mercedes and 24 over Ferrari, who will play at home. The Silverstone team therefore plays the role of ‘anti-Red Bull’, as does Alonso as the first rival of the Anglo-Austrian team. Spanish is in fact al 3rd place of the ranking, while Stroll temporarily occupies the eighth position.