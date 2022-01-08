Despite the two years spent outside Formula 1, Fernando Alonso has always stayed up to date on the Circus. In 2019 and 2020, however, he had other interests and just wanted to do more. And he did it, as it should be for a driver who was not competitive with the car he was driving, he was 38 and therefore did not have much time to try other experiences. In the two-year break from Formula 1, Nando he tested himself with the Dakar, the WEC, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Daytona and the Indianapolis 500, sometimes with remarkable results. Then he returned this year with the Alpine, a project that promises to take off in 2022.

Even when he was away from the Circus, however, his love for Formula 1 never ended, as he himself underlined: “I think at that moment I needed different challenges. I was tempted by Le Mans, and I had already done the Indy 500 in 2017, a year before I quit. I wanted to compete in different categories and challenge myself against some of the best drivers from other motorsport disciplines. I wanted to see if I could do well in different categories“, The Spaniard told the podcast Beyond the Grid.

“It wasn’t that I fell out of love with Formula 1, but I thought I was wasting time in my career at the time. I didn’t have a chance to fight for wins or podiums, so I thought it was the right time in 2018. In retrospect, f2015 or 2016 would have been even better years to quit. But you don’t have the crystal ball, at the time I didn’t know what would happen in 2017 and 2018, I was hoping to have the chance to fight for bigger goals.“, Added the two-time world champion. “In 2018 I was convinced that the right time had come to try something different. Even though I still loved Formula 1, I had other things on my mind at the time“.