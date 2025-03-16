The inaugural test of the season in Formula 1 was a grand prize without content for the Spaniards, both martyred by two accidents without consequences that forced them to leave the race. Carlos Sainz retired in Tour 2, with the security car … On the track, and Fernando Alonso hit Aston Martin against the wall on Vuelta 35.

Far from mentioning bad luck or rain, both pilots got more positive than negative conclusions. Alonso, understanding that Aston Martin is in a position to fight for the points. And Carlos Sainz, for the result of his teammate in Williams, Albon was fifth, a symptom that the car is speed.

«It was a difficult race with the rain and in the end I had something of bad luck. I was fighting in the top 10 and felt as if I were in the fight with others around me. I drove for the same drawn in curve six, but there was gravel there, which made me lose control, ”Alonso explained about his accident.

The Asturian talked about Aston Martin’s possibilities: «The car has Some weaknesses that we must address, but if we do a good weekend, it seems that we can add points this season «.

Next Sunday, in the Shanghai circuit In China, it is the following appointment: «I love China; It is a circuit where we have always done well, we can do well, and there will be the gravel of curve 6, which I think has been a bit like a ghost that has appeared in every return that we passed by, and has played a bad pass in the race again.

Sainz started congratulating Williams: «Many Congratulations to Alex and to the team; They did a great job and started the season with good foot. In my case, we have analyzed the data and we could quickly identify what happened, so this leaves me calmer. Without going into details, it is related to the changes to a higher march in the ‘Safety Car’ ‘mode mode

«Obviously, I’m frustrated and I’m sorry for the whole team. I spent the rest of the race trying to help by radio and I’m glad I could at least participate in that way. Luckily, China is already next weekend and I am looking forward to getting back into the car, ”said Madrid.