On February 2, 2022, the Renault R24 with which Fernando Alonso ran the last three Grand Prix of the championship Formula 1 2004. The car, complete with a steering wheel customized by the two-time Spanish world champion, was put up for sale at RM Sotheby’s at an affordable price for a wealthy F1 fan. The estimated value of the car, which according to the championship’s official website is complete with the V10 RS24 engine prepared by Renault, it was placed between 350 and 450 thousand euros.

The car didn’t win any races, but it scored points in all three races run by Alonso. In China the Spaniard came fourth, as well as in Brazil; while in Japan it finished in fifth place. Certainly one of the highlights of the lot is the presence of the original steering wheel, with the specifications chosen by the winning ace also at Le Mans; a different element from pilot to pilot and absolutely collectible.

According to reports from the auction house, which kindly allowed the use of the cover image, the car was curated by the sports department of Renault and Alpine, before being sold in 2016 to Memento Exclusives, a company that deals and manages cars and various memorabilia from the world of Formula 1 and other sports. Between the end of the 2004 season and today the car has lost its original livery at least once, only to be ‘repainted’ with the colors used in the three final races raced by the official Renault team and with Alonso.

The R24 was designed by a group of brave engineers: Pat Symonds, Mike Gascoyne (then technical director), Bob Bell, Tim Densham, Mark Smith, Tad Czapski and Dino Toso. The car was a starter of Renault’s future successes, and with Jarno Trulli achieved a stage success at the Monte Carlo Grand Prix. Renault finished third in the constructors’ championship.