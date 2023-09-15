Unusual frees

The first two free practice sessions held on the Singapore circuit on this Friday provided significant and unexpected results. The protagonist of the day was in fact the Ferrari, author of a ‘double brace’ both in PL1 and in the afternoon session. The strengths of the two SF-23s of Leclerc and Sainz were instead counterbalanced by the difficulties of Red Bull, which fell to seventh and eighth place in PL2 at Marina Bay. It finds itself in the midst of this unexpected upheaval Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martinfourth at the end of the second session.

As usual, the Iberian clearly beat his teammate, Lance Stroll, unable to go beyond the 14th time, almost a second behind his sister car #14. However, Alonso also ended up behind George Russell’s Mercedes and the more than three tenths earned by the two Ferraris seem to worry him from the perspective of qualifying and, above all, of the evolution in the challenge between Maranello and Silverstone for the role of third force in the Constructors’ classification.

Ferrari too strong

“I think unfortunately Ferrari is a little out of our reachas it had been in Monza – underlined the two-time world champion on the official F1 channel – they are very fast and the Red Bulls will also be fast tomorrow when it counts. We are close to 5th and 6th place – continued Alonso, thus automatically ‘positioning himself’ also behind the Red Bulls – but we can also finish outside Q3, because within 2 tenths there are many cars. It will be a very close battle, we have to be ready for anything and get the lap right in Q2.”.

Alonso instead spent positive words for the new layout of the Marina Bay trackfaster by a full nine seconds with the removal of the stadium section: “Driving on the new layout was fun – commented Alonso – and it was an improvement over the past. The circuit is faster and you get the rhythm better over the course of the lap, so it’s a change I like. Today was a normal Friday day, it’s very hot here in Singapore and we did some tests on the tires and the car. We’ll see tomorrow. Today it was just a question of finding confidence in the car and on the track“.