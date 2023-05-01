The ‘fame’ of Alonso

During his very long career, in Formula 1 but not only, Fernando Alonso has achieved very important goals and splendid victories. Yet, both in its triumphal years and in the darkest and most difficult seasons, the fame that has always accompanied the Asturian has been that of troublemaker. The #14 from Oviedo has rarely been used as an example as a model teammate. Rather, however, his tendency to clash with those who shared the garage with him was often highlighted. The tensions of the two-year period in Alpine with Esteban Ocon are the most recent, but in the past also with the various Trulli, Hamilton and Massa – just to name a few – Alonso’s relationship has not exactly been idyllic.

From troublemaker to team man

All this rhetoric, however, seems to have turned upside down from the moment the two-time world champion landed in Aston Martin. It will be the greatest maturity in terms of age, or perhaps therefriendship that binds him to team owner Lawrence Strollfather of his current teammate, but the Alonso version 2023 has turned into the perfect box mate. In the first four GPs of the year, the former Renault, Ferrari and McLaren driver always beat Lance Stroll on the track, but he never failed to give his Canadian colleague words and messages of encouragement. On Sunday, in the Baku race, the apex was reached, with Alonso who, in full swing of the GP, even took some time to Radio suggest to the team which brake balance Stroll should use.

Matter of perception

The teamwork is also respected and shared by the young Canadian, who just before, again via radio, had ‘warned’ Alonso, who was stationed in front of him on the track, that he didn’t want to attack him. What for many is a novelty in the behavior of the Spanish champion, however, for the person concerned is simply the result of one different communication choice by F1: “I had done things like this in the past too – Alonso told the site The Race – but only part of my radio communications were being transmitted. Now, for some reason, F1 broadcasts are kinder to me“.

Stroll, the future

Alonso however acknowledged that he had somehow taken under his wing Strollnoting how he represents the future of Aston Martin: “We talk a lot over the weekend, already from Thursday – underlined the Asturian – about what we’ve both experienced in the past, about the traffic, what we’re going to do, what the plan will be for each of the cars. If during the race we have the perception that there is something in the car that we haven’t talked about and something new emerges that can help the other car, we normally communicate it to the team. I know I will be in this sport for a few more years, but not many. He (Stroll) will lead the team for the next 10 or 15 years. So I hope I can help Lance in the next few years”he concluded.