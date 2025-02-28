Another bad day of Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin’s office. Or, being optimistic, another discreet pre -season training day in BARÉIN. Which is the third and last before the start of the World Cup on March 14 in Australia.

After first two … Little hopeful days, the Asturian was planned to get into the green car this Friday in the afternoon session, the most usable to really calibrate the car’s benefits on a track where the corresponding Baréin GP is disputed at that time and with artificial light. But it was not so. He is the only grid pilot who leaves without having stepped on the asphalt in the evening.

When he arrived at the circuit, Alonso was told that Lance Stroll, his partner, had been indisposed at night and that he could not get on the car. He had to pilot him again in the morning. Everything indicated that it would bend turn and also do it in the afternoon, but shortly after it is seen that the patient recovered the forces. The British team, owned by Papá Stroll, reported that Lance would be in a position to go around after noon.

Beyond that, Alonso suffered again the evils of AMR25. It is early to be a agorero stating that it is worse than the AMR24 last year, but the really worrying thing is that it cannot be said, at least for the moment, that it paints better. Among other defects to polish, it is still difficult to drive, it moves more than the account and, according to some media present in Baréin, the tires wears out. Bad matter.

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) signed the fastest time ahead of the Italian Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) and the British Lando Norris (McLaren). Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) finished eighth, more than a second from the head. You have to wait until Melbourne, but that is the position that seems to take the English team out: antepenultimate of the grill. The Asturian completed 49 laps, in a session where there were career simulations, but without long batches, reserved for the afternoon.

Leclerc achieved the best brand before one of the most surreal red flags in recent years. And, when there were less than 50 minutes, the cabin glass of the race director broke, filling with small glass fragments part of the layout.

The morning session, with the prominence of the C3 tire, made it clear that McLaren, Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes are well above the rest. Leclerc marked the best time as soon as he started, and Antonelli approached only 77 thousandths, and then Norris, who had two track departures trying to look for the limits, stayed just over a tenth.

Since then, no significant change in a session that had that incident with the broken glass, after which neither the Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), fourth, nor the Thai Alex Albon (Williams), sixth, returned to the track, since both will run this afternoon too. The ‘Top 10’ was completed by Jack Doohan (Alpine), fifth; Isak Hadjar (RB), seventh; Gabriel Bortoleto (Kick Sauber), ninth; and Oliver Bearman (Haas), tenth.