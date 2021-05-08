Marcin Budkowski (Poland, 44 years old) is one of the most brilliant engineers in Formula 1 contemporary. He graduated from the École Polytechnique de Paris (he has French nationality) and broadened his studies in aeronautics and aerodynamics before his first job at the Big circus with the Prost GP team. He passed through the winning Ferrari between 2002 and 2007, a period that has hardened several of the best engineers, and then joined McLaren (2007-2014), where he became head of aerodynamics. De Woking made the leap to the FIA ​​as Charlie Whiting’s right-hand man and the championship’s chief technical officer. A key single-seater figure, Renault signed him in 2018 and this year promoted him to CEO. He is de facto, the head of the Alpine F1 Team. It serves AS in the mixed zone of Barcelona, ​​accompanied by the cameras that produce the series of ‘Netflix’ Drive to Survive, to talk about the Alpine A521 and its great star, Fernando Alonso.

—Says Ferret, a journalist from L’EquipeSince you speak many languages, we could do the interview in Spanish.

—I understand Spanish, but I have to answer in some other language. I studied Spanish at school, but when I started at Ferrari and moved to Italy, when I learned Italian I started mixing words.

“In English then.” Montmeló is one of the circuits that was worst given to Renault in 2020, what will this year be like?

“I’ll know how to say it tomorrow after qualifying.” It was a difficult weekend in 2020, partly because of the characteristics of the circuit and also because we still had to clarify the set-up of the car appropriately, and that happened a little later in the season. We come from Portugal and there we took a good step forward because we developed the car, we experimented to find some improvements, and also because of the characteristics of the circuit. We handle tough track conditions well. Now it will be interesting to know how we do it here, because last year did not go well, but we arrived in a more positive trend.

– Have you found an explanation for Alonso’s downturn in the Portimao classification?

“It’s something we’re analyzing and trying to understand.” The reality is that that session was very complex due to the lack of grip and the changing gusts of wind. All the pilots reported difficult conditions that affected each one at different times. There were very distant teammates on the time table, which shows how difficult it was to extract the full potential of the car. Esteban did a very, very good lap in Q2 that he couldn’t match later in Q3. Fernando felt less grip in qualifying compared to what he had had in previous sessions. It also happened to Esteban and other pilots, and for some reason he had a harder time adjusting than Esteban. We will analyze it.

—Fernando said Thursday that perhaps it was a bad habit not to have suffered an adjustment period in 20 years. How long do you think it takes to get comfortable with the Alpine?

-That’s a good question. I do not know. The reality is that Fernando has had some problems at the beginning of the season, mainly in qualifying. In Bahrain he did very well in qualifying and in the race, until he had the problem of withdrawal. From then on he had difficulties in qualifying, but his performance in the race was impeccable, he was very fast. The only difficulty in Portugal was qualifying again. But look at the rest of the grid, at all the drivers who have changed teams. Daniel (Ricciardo) had some really bad weekend, Sebastian (Vettel) he got better in Portugal but had suffered before. It is difficult nowadays to adapt to a new car and a different team for drivers who were in another team in December. Fernando did not drive an F1 for two years and has done other categories in the meantime, with great success because he is very complete and talented. But we must not forget that an F1 is at another level and that it is not just about driving, but about extracting one hundred percent.

—How is Fernando managing this process on the mental plane?

—He is an experienced pilot and he knows his worth, he knows that he is still Fernando Alonso and that he has not become a slow pilot overnight. You know, you know you can do it. And as a result, it comes with a very humble and mature approach. He assumes that he needs to be better when it comes to extracting performance from the car and a part corresponds to him, but also to the team, its engineers and the confidence they convey. It is not only a matter of the pilot, it also splashes the team. If he were a young pilot, perhaps all this would generate doubts. He himself did not expect an easy return. Since he did so well in Bahrain on Saturday, people thought that, being Fernando, he would be fast on his own. But being realistic, I don’t think he imagined it easy at all. I also don’t think he expected it to be that difficult. You do not doubt your abilities, it is a matter of working together to get you where you belong.

—And if Esteban Ocon was in front on a regular basis?

“It’s too early to talk about that.” In all the sessions in Portugal, for example, Fernando was a little faster. Honestly, it will be tight between the two of them and that’s great for us because it means that they will push each other. It is good to have two drivers who push the car to the limit. But it is too early to talk about those things when we have three races.

“Who is the reference in the garage now?” The two-time world champion or the longest-serving driver?

—Actually, Esteban is our reference because he was with us last year, we know his performance, his strengths and weaknesses, and we have seen his progress in recent months. He is our benchmark, if you want to say it like that, compared to Fernando. Fernando is two-time world champion and brings a lot of experience, a great feedback about the car that will help us progress. But, by default, Esteban is our reference for continuity with respect to last year.

Which Alpine is the real one? The normal car from Bahrain and Imola, or the competitive one seen in Portugal?

The real Alpine is the one that will be racing here, in the next race and from then on. The car has strengths and weaknesses, it works better depending on the type of track and the surrounding conditions. But in the end, that doesn’t matter. In Portugal we scored with a good performance from both drivers, our ambition is to do the same in each race.

“Is it a podium car?” Last year they added three with the Renault …

“In Portugal it was.” He wasn’t in front, but I think we could have beaten Leclerc with the other Ferrari, although probably not Norris with the McLaren. We are making progress. We did not start as expected, we wanted to be a little further from the beginning, but we had problems in winter that made us start on the wrong foot. But we have worked very hard at Enstone to progress. Portugal was a good race to restore morale to the factory.

“Are you planning any big upgrade packages this season?” Or are they already focused on the 2022 project?

– Like all of us, we are focused on next year’s car because it is more important. We will do some more experiment here, we had no improvements in Portugal but we tried something that went well and we will continue that line in Barcelona. There is an evolution planned for Monaco and another one that will arrive in Baku. And from then on, that will be more or less our development. We will try to continue experimenting to better understand our car. This is the fourth race of 23 and although we want to overturn the 2022 project, there is still a lot at stake this season.