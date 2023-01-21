Forty-one years old and feeling twenty less. Fernando Alonso he is training very hard in view of the 2023 season, which will see him protagonist for the first time with the colors of theAston Martin. The Spaniard, between one effort and another in the gym, dedicated a short message to his fans, making an appointment at the Bahrain.

“Hello to all Aston Martin fans. I’m working to get fit for the 2023 World Cup. I’ll be at the factory very soon for simulator sessions and seat tests. We will see you in a few weeks, can’t wait“, this is the message conveyed on the social networks of the British team.

Hard at work.@alo_oficial checking in! pic.twitter.com/Vxu8zLR89K — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) January 21, 2023

What is about to begin will be the 20th season in Formula 1 for this real doyen of motoring, who this year has the opportunity to extend his career to 379 GPs, reinforcing his leadership in the all-time Circus rankings. The first stage will be the Sakhir Grand Prix (March 5), preceded by three days of testing on the same circuit and by car presentations. Aston Martin will unveil on February 13, one day before Ferrari.