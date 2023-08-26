Alonso in top-5

All-Spanish third row on the starting grid for the Dutch Grand Prix, with Fernando Alonso which will shoot from fifth position right in front of his fellow Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz. The two-time world champion, contrary to his teammate Lance Stroll (11th in qualifying), thus brought his Aston Martin to the Top-5, proving to be very satisfied with his own work, as well as that of his team.

Thanks to the team

One aspect, the latter, underlined in a particular way a Sky Sports F1 a few minutes from the checkered flag: “I felt good – commented – the car seemed to go better than yesterday after all the components we tried, which lived up to expectations. It was a good step in the right direction, e I thank the team for the work they have done throughout the month of Julywhich was tough also because the factory was closed in August”.

Zandvoort’s obstacles, and more

In addition, the former Alpine also explained all the difficulties that arose in Zandvoort, in a qualifying session that began in the rain and ended with soft tires, as well as being interrupted in two circumstances: “I am very happy, because qualifying was again a bit of a nightmare with the rain – said a DAZN – we didn’t know which tires to put on, whether new or used intermediates, because, when the track dries out, the new ones are even worse. It was very easy to make a mistake. A very stressful qualification. From the outside it was more peaceful and exciting, but from the inside there was a lot of adrenaline. In the end, finishing fifth and being close to the podium tomorrow is the best news. Now I can’t wait to rest.”