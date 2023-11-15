The Santa Teresa Hospitality Foundation has a new president of its board, former councilor Alonso Gómez López. A few days ago he held a meeting to elect the successor of Vicente Villar, who was in charge of the organization for thirty years and was decisive for “the consolidation and enormous growth experienced” by the institution in recent decades.

Gómez López is now in charge of the organization and spends the mornings in his new office organizing pending tasks. From Hospitality they indicated that they are beginning a new stage marked by “the challenges of updating, innovation and greater creativity, essential to continue offering a good service to homeless people.”

Gómez López feels that “it is an honor to preside over this centennial institution that is so important for the city where homeless and socially excluded people are welcomed.” Before assuming the reins of management, he spent four years as a patron, which helped him learn how the San Antón neighborhood entity works.

“Those who make sure everything works are the magnificent professionals who work here,” he assured. And he added that before starting new projects he intends to “see how everything that is being done now is and consolidate the existing ones.”

Thirty residents



At the moment he is not thinking about expanding the institution. “We have sixty rooms to accommodate whoever needs it, but today there are only about 36 people living here,” he explained.

In addition, of the thirty residents in Hospitality, about forty people also go to the soup kitchen daily.

“This work is altruistic, it is rewarding to help people who need it,” according to the new president. He assured that his intention is to create “a welcoming home for people who sleep on the street.”

Gómez López was a first division soccer referee and an employee of Navantia before making the leap into politics in the 1990s. He was a Sports Councilor for the Cartagena City Council for several terms on the team of the popular Pilar Barreiro. And later he served as general director of Sports of the Autonomous Community. Until a few months ago he was a member of Vox and resigned from heading its municipal list to the Cartagena City Council.

Santa Teresa Hospitality has been welcoming homeless people since 1916. They offer people without financial resources a place where they can have their basic needs met, such as rest, food and hygiene.

At its headquarters in San Antón, it serves transients, immigrants and homeless people. All of them are uprooted, lacking economic means, lack normalized habits in their behavior, unemployed, moving from one place to another, that is, people in social exclusion and with a high degree of vulnerability. In addition, it advises and guides on available resources, helps the immigrant population access social resources and promotes employability and the acquisition of knowledge that improves their skills and abilities.

Along with Alonso Gómez there will be Diego de la Cotera Manzanera, as vice president, Jose Luis Tallón Tallón as secretary and Alejandro de las Heras Gavilá as treasurer. Likewise, Fabián Cortado Marín remains on the board of directors.