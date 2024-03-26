Motorsport is dangerous

The Australian Grand Prix set the attendance record in this 2024 edition which exceeded 400 thousand attendees at Albert Park over the three days of the race. Among those who attended the event in Melbourne there was also the former Australian tennis player Jelena Dokicwhich also reached number 4 in the WTA circuit ranking.

Jelena Dokic was a guest of the Mercedes in the luxury lounge, but was hit by gravel and dust raised by a off-piste by Fernando Alonso during free practice on Friday. Some pebbles injured the former tennis player's right eye.

It was the forty-year-old herself who documented the episode. On Instagram Jelena told what had happened to her, showing the moment of treatment, entrusted to a paramedic from the Mercedes lounge complete with an identification badge: in the end she managed it with the application of eye drops: “Just a bloody and scratched eye. I will Survive” he joked.