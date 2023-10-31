Alonso raises the white flag

Thinking of 2023 as a graph, we would find one team consistently at the top (Red Bull) and two others following an opposite trajectory, forming an McLaren – starts from scratch and finds itself much closer to the reference point at the end of the year. The other – Aston Martin – starts close to Red Bull and gradually drops until it touches zero. It is very rare to see a double upset of this caliber in the same year: Fernando Alonso paid the price, having returned to the positions that mattered at the beginning of the year (six podiums in the first eight races) and then collapsed together with his car.

The numbers say that McLaren, despite starting very badly, overtook Aston Martin and practically sealed fourth place in the Constructors’ World Championship. Alonso raised the white flag in the face of the almost absent development of the car, believing that even his fifth position in the Drivers’ World Championship is now compromised.

Alonso’s words

“Honestly, we will not fight for any objective in the final three races. In the Constructors’ World Championship we are stuck in fifth place, in the Drivers’ World Championship we will lose a couple of positions. It’s incredible that we are ahead of the Ferraris (in reality Carlos Sainz is already in front, ed.)to Russell and to Norris, but we will lose these positionsbecause they have a very fast car“. Currently Norris is at -14, Leclerc at -17 and Russell at -32.

“Let’s see what we can do, we are working as much as possible. We are not happy with the current situation, but sometimes you learn more from difficulties than from celebrations“, he concluded. “We are trying to do as much testing as possible and give as much feedback as possible to the factory in Silverstone. We still have to go to three circuits, which will give us even more data on the car. I don’t think we can finish on the podium in these races, but I think we still have a chance to end the year competitively“.