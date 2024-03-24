A decision that will cause discussion

It didn't really go down well Fernando Alonso there 20 second penalty given to him by the stewards for his exaggerated defensive manoeuvre – a very early braking implemented to have a better speed when exiting the corner – which would have contributed to causing, according to the commissioners, theGeorge Russell accident.

In a long post published on his official Instagram profile, the two-time champion said criticized the decision unfavorable to him in a polite but very clear manner, citing several previous duels in which he was involved and in which his driving ability always stood out. Many enthusiasts have pointed out how the sanction that hit the #14 Aston Martin was particularly severe for an accident which – compared to many others seen in recent years – did not even see actual contact between the two cars involved.

Alonso's critical post

“Double points placement for the team – wrote Alonso – having had a better race pace than the rest of the weekend allowed us to cross the finish line in sixth and seventh place. We were a little surprised by the penalty at the end of the race, which was about how we should take corners or drive the car. At no point do any of us want to do anything wrong at these speeds. I believe that if there had not been gravel in that curve, in any other corner of the world we would never even have been investigated“.

The examples of Imola against Schumacher and Brazil 2023

Alonso then took things further, citing three epic battles in which he was a protagonist in his career, such as the duels that saw him as the protagonist against Schumacher at Imola in the two-year period 2005-2006 (won the first, lost the second) and last year at Interlagos against Sergio Perez. All examples of hard but very correct driving: “In F1, having over 20 years of experience and having had epic duels such as Imola 2005/2006/Brazil 2023, changing the racing lines, sacrificing entry speed for good exits from corners is part of the art of motorsport. We never drive at 100% on every lap of the race and every corner: we save fuel, tyres, brakes, so to be judged responsible for not making every lap the same as the next is a bit surprising. We have to accept it and think about Japan, to have more pace and fight for the top positions. Thanks, team“. Undoubtedly the penalty suffered by Alonso creates a particular precedent, which could become problematic for the federation to 'manage' in the near future if other similar situations were to arise.