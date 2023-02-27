Alonso turns the page

For years Fernando Alonso had chosen the slogan ‘El Plan’ as a catchphrase for social media. The plan of the two-time world champion was to return to F1 with Alpine – another chapter in his career with the Renault group with which he won the two world titles in 2005 and 2006 – to be competitive and dream of conquering a third world title . Alpine did not take full advantage of the regulatory revolution with the return of ground effect in F1 in 2022 and so Alonso’s ‘El Plan’ failed as well as the negotiations for the renewal of the contract of the 1981 class who surprised all Alpine management by announcing that they had agreed with Aston Martin for the continuation of its season on August 1 at the start of the 2022 summer break.

Mission 33, but Verstappen has nothing to do with it

The new slogan chosen by Alonso for this last chapter of his long career in F1 is ‘Mission 33’ and it concerns the dream of take another victory 10 years after the success obtained in Spain at home in Barcelona with Ferrari in 2013. That was the 32nd victory for the Spanish driver in F1, who then achieved two more podiums in 2014 and a splendid third place in Qatar in 2021 behind Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

An Aston Martin that makes you dream

In the tests in Bahrain, the AMR23 definitely shone, stealing the eye and attracting the attention of the top teams to the point that Toto Wolff – number one on the Mercedes wall – indicated the Aston Martin as the second force in the line-up behind the elusive Red Bull, a significant leap forward if we consider that the emerald green team finished in seventh position in the Constructors’ standings in 2022. Fernando Alonso didn’t want to let himself be carried away by enthusiasm despite a decidedly promising race simulation and he knows that in the first part of the season the set-up of the AMR23 will have to be refined, but in the second part of the season he declared that he does not want to miss out on some great opportunities, which could also present themselves immediately in Sakhir.

A seventh place to defend

Currently Fernando Alonso is seventh in the all-time ranking of F1 winners. Lewis Hamilton drives unreachable at an altitude of 103 and in 2022 the Asturian was overtaken by Max Verstappen, who reached 35 successes in the top motoring formula.