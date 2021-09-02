Fernando Alonso on the eve of the Belgian Grand Prix in Spa announced the confirmation in Alpine for 2022, but was unable to fully celebrate the renewal as the race only took place behind the Safety Car for a few laps. The Spanish driver in qualifying had struggled to find brilliance in the wet at the wheel of the A521 after a promising Friday in the dry.

Now on the horizon there is immediately the challenge of Zandvoort, a track that returns to F1 after 36 of absence with a completely renewed layout. “Zandvoort will be interesting for everyone with very few of us who have raced on this circuit in the past in the preparatory categories – the analysis of Fernando Alonso – it will be a unique challenge and I am sure the atmosphere will be exciting. We are not sure what our performance will be over the next weekend, but racing on a new circuit is not something out of the ordinary in Formula 1, especially in recent times when the calendar has often presented something new. We have analyzed a lot of data and I have been busy on the simulator in Enstone this week, so I feel as prepared as possible ”.

Esteban Ocon is ‘fresh’ from the DTM round he took part in in 2016 on the Dutch track: “Zandvoort is a really nice circuit and I have enjoyed racing there in the past. I raced there in the DTM in 2016 and it is a challenging track characterized by a fast pace. The curves come fairly quickly and the turns behind the wheel are quite challenging. The two banking corners are a lot of fun, so tackling them in a Formula 1 car is something I can’t wait to do. Overtaking could be difficult, but until we have a race weekend we won’t be able to comment on it. Our goal remains the same. We want to maintain our series of points finishes to consolidate our fifth place in the championship ”.