On the track to have fun

In the early hours of the Italian morning on Friday, Formula 1 will officially make its debut on the new circuit Las Vegas with the conduct of the first free practice session, thus interrupting an absence of Circus from the capital of the game that lasted since 1982. A new and exclusive event for all the drivers involved on the track, starting with a great expert like Fernando Alonsowho in the pre-weekend press conference indicated his point of view and feelings regarding this GP: “It will be different – commented – because every time we came here in the past, I think for everyone, it was for holidays and to enjoy the city. Now we’re here to compete. Tomorrow things will become a little more professional and serious but, at the same time, we want to have fun this weekend. Both the drivers’ and constructors’ championships concluded a few races ago, so now it’s everyone’s turn to enjoy this final part of the season. After three consecutive races it is good to have some free practice to build the confidence needed for this weekend and especially on this street circuit. I’m looking forward to it, but without too much pressure.”

The complexities for an encore on the podium

Alonso, fresh from a spectacular 3rd place in Brazil after a battle with Sergio Perez, did not want to say too much about the progress of theAston Martin after the Interlagos weekend, indicating what difficulties the team could encounter in Las Vegas: “I think we’ll have to wait a few more races – he added – here and Abu Dhabi will be importantas well as Sao Paulo, in terms of understanding the car. I think Austin and Mexico were very painful, but also very helpful for the team in terms of understanding next year’s car. Let’s see how it goes here, also because I believe that it will be a difficult weekend for us with these long straights. We hope to see better performance. It would be nice to win a race in a place like this, but I think that’s unlikely to happen. I don’t think this track is one of our favorites in our packageso it will be difficult.”

The evolution of the track and temperatures

The Spaniard then indicated the points where something can be gained on this track, which will also be tackled at night and with very low air temperatures: “On a street circuit, with very low downforce, you will need to become familiar with the car and the tires braking areas – has explained – given the track conditions and the absence of support races, the evolution of the track during the weekend will be greater than normal. So it will be a challenge for everyone: No two rides will be the same this weekend. Each lap of the track will be a little better than the previous one, from P1 to the race. We will therefore have to adapt to this changing adherence, and it will be a challenge for everyone. Furthermore – goes on – we will have to race first and then see how the car and tires behave. With this long straight the tires will lose some temperature. In the last three GPs we have had overheating problems, while here perhaps it is the opposite. Some cars that struggle on long run pace will perhaps do well here because they can keep the tires in the window. Tomorrow we will have answers.”