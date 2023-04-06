Great ambitions

Aston Martin is actually starting to think about the possibility of winning a Grand Prix. Anyone who had written this sentence just a couple of months ago would have been thought crazy. No one, not even the most optimistic of Fernando Alonso’s fans, could have imagined that the Silverstone team’s season was so positive as to lead the British team to duel on an equal footing with giants such as Ferrari and Mercedes. The maximum possible result seemed to be the classic fourth force role, the platonic title of ‘first of the others’. Now instead Lawrence Stroll’s team is second in the Constructors’ championshipbehind an unattainable Red Bull.

Three races, three podiums

Only three GPs have passed, there are still 20 to go and many things can change. But the level of the single-seaters is clear. After the third place achieved in Bahrain, Fernando Alonso explained that he was looking forward to the Jeddah and Melbourne races, to understand if the AMR23 could really be competitive even on different types of track. In response, two more podium finishes arrived, making the Asturian the only rider to have always entered the top-3 this year together with Max Verstappen. At this point though appetite comes with eating and men in green overalls dream of going one step further, perhaps on a track with favorable characteristics.

Achilles heel

The weakness of Aston Martinit now appears quite clear, are the long straights. This was also confirmed by team principal Mike Krack, who speaking to the microphones of DAZN Spain clarified: “We have some shortcomings on the very long straights, it’s no secret. We have recognized this and we have to work hard on it“. In this sense, the Baku round could put both Alonso and Stroll in difficulty, forcing the revelation team of this first part of the championship to play defensively. But there is one race that Krack himself seems to have marked with the classic red circle, because it would seem to adapt very well to the qualities of the green single-seater.

Goal Munich

“WIN? We will try in Munich – declared the Luxembourg manager, indicating the race in the Principality at the end of May as the main chance for his team to dream of the coup – on tracks where speed on the straight doesn’t count that much, we can have more confidence. We’ll have to be quick, don’t make mistakes and then we’ll see what the result will be. The car is good – he added – we have been competitive in the first three races, so I think we can confirm that. Now it becomes a development challenge with the other teams and it will be difficult to keep up with the big names. We are not battling with small teams, but with very large, very experienced teams with great infrastructure. But we will try”.