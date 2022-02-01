These are hot days for the implementation of the Plan thought by Fernando Alonso and Alpine. The machines are now ready, it remains only to turn on the engines and wait for the first tests, form before shakedown (Montmeló, February 23-25) and then the official test (Sakhir, March 10-12). The two-time world champion returned to Formula 1 with the clear intention of being competitive in 2022, taking advantage of the shock brought about by the regulatory changes. And now, therefore, he wants to proceed to the collection.

“I am happy to be back. I feel strong and prepared for 2022, which was the main focus with the new regulations. Yes, what ended last year was a good season for me, I’m happy“Said the Alpine rider. “To be honest, I didn’t give much input for building the new one A522 (which will be presented on February 21, ed). In reality the development was followed by all the designers and by the work on the simulator. The new regulations were too limited at the beginning, over the days several clarifications came from the FIA ​​on what we can and cannot do“.