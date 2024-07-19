Landmark

Fernando Alonso ended FP2 of the Hungarian GP with the tenth fastest time of the day, about seven tenths off Lando Norris’s time, who was first at the end of this Friday. The Spaniard from Aston Martin, however, returned to being the point of reference for his team, with Lance Stroll’s sister car not going beyond the 17th fastest time.

The radio outburst in the morning

Alonso, who during FP1 had not spared a few digs at the team, letting himself go with a piqued comment on the radio addressed to the track engineer who had asked him for an opinion on how the new package of updates was performing, he instead expressed a more optimistic and positive attitude in front of journalistsAsked for an opinion on the day on the track that had just ended, the former Ferrari driver defined his Friday as “Good“.

Positive day

“It was very hot today – underlined the two-time world champion, who achieved his first career victory in Hungary 21 years ago – there were extreme conditions but overall it was a good day. We need to learn more from the car and analyse a lot of things tonight, but I think it’s been a good Friday so far. It was definitely a problem to keep the tyres under control. The degradation on such a hot track is extreme, so we’ll have to keep an eye on that.“, he concluded.