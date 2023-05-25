Crucial deal

The news of the moment, in Formula 1, is undoubtedly the one concerning theagreement signed by Aston Martin and Honda with a view to 2026. In fact, the Silverstone team has secured the supply of power units made by the Japanese manufacturer which in recent years, albeit in ‘incognito’, has continued to reap triumphs together with Red Bull. The introduction of the new engine rules, which will come into force in three years’ time, represent the right opportunity for the British team to finally try to make the big leap, breaking that bond with Mercedes which currently forces Aston Martin to be – to all intents and purposes – a customer team.

No veto

The curiosity about this new bond, however, is also fueled by presence in green of that Fernando Alonso who, at the time of his second adventure in McLaren, had certainly not left very well with the Japanese engineer. That “GP2 engine” resonated worldwide right on the home track, in Suzuka, it has never gone down to the top in Tokyo. However, time, especially in Formula 1, can heal all wounds. In fact, a clear message has arrived from Japan, both towards Alonso and towards the team owned by Lawrence Stroll: no veto on any pilot. The last word on who gets into the car will be up to Aston Martin.

Alonso-2026? It can be done

Alonso therefore won’t have to worry about being ‘evicted’ from the team in which he has fitted in so well at the start of the season. But at this point it is the identity card that raises some inevitable questions: Alonso in 2026 will be 45 years old. Will he still be competitive enough to compete in the Circus? The team principal of the team currently second in the standings has no doubts about this and made it clear to the journalists present at the Monaco circuit these days.

“There’s no reason to think Fernando won’t be with us in 2026 – ruled Mike Krack, before focusing on some details of the agreement that will bind Aston Martin and Honda – in 2026 we will be the only team with Honda engines, unless we are forced by the regulations and share it with other teams. We will develop our gearbox, but we agree with the federation on the possibility of having common components (for all teams). The contract with Honda? It will be until 2030“, he concluded.