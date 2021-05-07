The performance of Fernando Alonso in free practice at the Spanish GP he has already raised some eyebrows. Alpine finished fourth and fifth, with Esteban Ocon again ahead of the Spaniard, but with just half a tenth of a margin. The two-time champion is already feeling more comfortable and what seemed like an improvised plan to adapt to forced marches has been discovered as a perfect method to compensate for that hour that, in total, has been cut from rehearsal work for Fridays.

In a much quieter paddock than in other editions in the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Due to the absence of the public and guests, Alonso was able to walk with some ease and solvency to work on one more Friday, which for him is a much more vital day than for others. The problems in re-understanding the behavior of Pirelli tires how much has changed since he left have become the free forced to achieve performance. It was already seen in Portimao and the script was repeated in Barcelona: the first free practice session focused on the hard ones, testing the soft ones only to adapt to the track, and in the second, the other way around.

The feelings could not have been more positive. As in Portugal, Alonso ended up in a fifth which could well be placed in a constitutive book: it is already the law that Alonso ends up in that position if things go well. He would sign it well on Sunday, although for this he needs to have a good Saturday and not have the problems that weighed him down again. Read this Friday in context, however. Alonso is more likely to be closer to 10th than he was relatively comfortably fifth in yesterday’s afternoon session. Nor the McLaren nor the Red bull They were up, and at least the latter will present battle yes or yes to the Mercedes, dominators with relative solvency.

Beyond forecasts, Alonso was more than happy for the data obtained. «It has been a good Friday. In both sessions we focused on the small improvements we have made to the car for this weekend and we got some good information on the tires and the setup. In general, I am satisfied with our work and I think the balance of the car is good, so it gives me confidence for tomorrow. Let’s see where we are for the classification, “he briefly analyzed.

Ferrari smiles



All teams focused both runs on getting a good understanding of soft, medium and hard tires, but Ferrari He was the one who made the most special program. What was seen in Portimao, which cost them a better result in the case of Carlos Sainz, it cannot be repeated and that is why they did almost all their tests with medium tires. In fact, they did not get to use the softs more than in specific moments and without doing long race tests.

The high temperatures that were recorded on the thermometers of the Catalan track made it very clear that heat is going to be a factor to take into account. The lines so characteristic of the ‘blistering’, the blisters that appear on the sides of the tread when the heat is decompensated with respect to what was expected, appeared in many cars, especially those that carried softer compounds towards the end of the race. second session. The ‘graining’ too, although this was to a lesser extent. To avoid this, Ferrari planned on Friday to test well with the medium compound, which is the one they want to be the reigning compound both for Q2 and, therefore, for the first race stint. The result was a third for Charles Leclerc and an eighth for Carlos Sainz, although he was not looking for a good lap and with a slight imbalance in balance that weighed him down. ‘Peccadillo’.

“It was an encouraging day for us. From the first session we have seen that the track had a good grip and this helped us find the balance to better control the rear. Both Charles and I are very happy “, summed up the Madrilenian at the end of the day. It remains to be seen if both the red and blue cars are able to settle in the high zone, especially when Red Bull and McLaren show their cards. What is clear is that, with these sensations, the public that on other occasions would have filled the stands would have gone home very excited.