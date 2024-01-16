At Cruz Azul, a lot of work is still required to improve the face that the team gave against the Tuzos in the debut in this 2024 Clausura Tournament. That being the case, the board is considering some more signings before the close of the winter market, but to This requires releasing some parts. One of them is Alonso Escoboza, who was erased by everyone in the celestial team and has made the decision to continue his career in the Pacific with Mazatlán, according to Fernando Esquivel.
Alonso leaves La Noria as a free agent, the footballer and Iván Alonso's management have reached an agreement to sign the termination of the 31-year-old Mexican's contract, which was sportingly erased.
Thus, the Mazatlan team has opened the door to those formed in Santos after losing Mauro Laínez in a terrible market movement. The agreement is signed for a fixed year, with automatic renewal options for one or two more years based on the minutes he adds on the court.
The start of the year is being complex for Cruz Azul, despite the enormous expectations that there were around the team from the country's capital due to its important rearming of the squad in this winter market, those from La Noria did not have the start of expected campaign. On their return to what was their home for years and with everything and the party atmosphere that was experienced, the machine was defeated on matchday one by the Pachuca team, a blow that brings the celestials back to reality.
