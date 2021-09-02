For the first time in his life, Alonso set foot outside Schiphol this week. That means he has never driven at Zandvoort before. Fortunately, the technology has come so far that F1 drivers can practice a lot in the simulator before they even get close to the tarmac. But the new asphalt and the new corners are also a challenge for the drivers who previously drove at Zandvoort. We had the chance to speak to the Alpine driver. He says that he already drove about a hundred laps in the simulator yesterday, but he doesn’t know the perfect racing lines yet. Especially the new small bend is a question mark, and for a special reason.

An glitch in the simulator

About the perfect line through Hugenholtz, Fernando Alonso says: ‘We looked at a Formula Renault race from a few months ago. We have all their videos. She went very high in turn three. But if you go very high in our simulator then there is a glitch and you lose the car. Then you go underground. We couldn’t experiment many laps in that corner yet. So I’m looking forward to tomorrow.’ He probably won’t go full speed right away: ‘If we start pushing more and more tomorrow, we have to be careful. This circuit doesn’t forgive you.’

The bends will be a challenge anyway: ‘F1 cars are not designed to drive on these kind of bends. In free practice we have to experiment with ride height in connection with hitting the front wing [van het asfalt]. They are not made for this kind of circuit. […] The front tires will get a lot of stress. We are a little concerned about the life of the tires. It is nice to make some more meters and to collect data. At the same time Pirelli took the three hardest tires with them just to be sure. Those three tires should be fine.’

A little more about Kimi Räikkönen

Of course, we did not miss the opportunity to ask about Räikkönen’s departure. Now that Alonso is next year’s oldest driver in F1, will he try to break Kimi’s records? Alonso: “I don’t know exactly how many races he has more than me and how many I have to do to break his records. It doesn’t change much for me, it’s not my motivation to keep racing. My mission is to be faster. With the new regulations, we have hopes that F1 will be more open to more teams. Without Kimi, there are opportunities for other drivers again. Kimi has achieved a lot in F1 and I wish him the best.’