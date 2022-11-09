Mexico has reserved yet another technical knockout for Fernando Alonso in this championship, demonstrating a decidedly unfortunate year on the sporting level for the Spaniard. In this sense, the Brazilian Grand Prix however, it could be the perfect opportunity for the 41-year-old to dismiss the disappointments he experienced, also for the sweet memories that the Interlagos track evokes. Right here, in fact, Alonso graduated world champion with Renault in 2005 and 2006, in what became the two world titles of his career.

Curiously, Alonso never managed to cross the finish line first in Brazil, but the desire to end his experience in Alpine with a flourish, combined with the desire to be able to pass under the checkered flag, could contribute to a positive result for the team. French, also to be able to extend in the constructors’ standings on McLaren for the conquest of 4th place: “In Brazil there is always an element of uncertainty – commented – it tends to produce interesting competitions and results. Time is difficult to predict and in the past we have seen absolutely classic races due to this unpredictability. We will probably see mixed weather conditions in qualifying, in the Sprint or in the race. Thanks to the Sprint format we have two attempts to score points and extend our lead over McLaren in view of the final Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ”.

About the Sprint Racethird and last of the season, the curious comment of Esteban Oconwho indirectly liked the format in the comment on the management of the Brazilian weekend: “In terms of preparation, I face the weekend like any other Grand Prix – has explained – but of course this format forces all teams to give their best from the startrather than continuing gradually until Saturday afternoon, for example, e I like this. There are more points up for grabs and it is usually a good show for the fans. It is the last big appointment of the season, with Abu Dhabi the following week, and I know that all the members of the racing team and of both factories are giving 110% to finish in the best possible way ”.