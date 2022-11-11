Fernando Alonso he is impatient to turn the umpteenth page of what began in 2001 with Minardi. Fresh from a complicated 2022 season, marked by the countless technical unforeseen events of his Alpine A522, the veteran signed a contract with Aston Martin, in which he will take the place of the retired Sebastian Vettel. The Iberian said he was convinced by the goodness and financial availability of Lawrence Stroll’s project – thanks above all to the sponsor Aramco, the Saudi state hydrocarbon company – and has even defined the overall package more ambitious than that of the transalpines.

Interviewed at Interlagos by the Barcelona newspaper El Mundo Deportivo, the Asturian did not hide, leaving aside any pre-tactic and set the level from which to begin. “I think the first step is to try to fight for the world championship in 2023 and 2024 “, declared the 1981 class who then claimed to be convinced “at 100%”On the fact that the Silverstone-based team – currently seventh in the constructors’ standings – will be able to compete for the record as early as next year.

“Aston Martin is not here to finish fifth, sixth or fourth in the constructors’ championship and if I arrived here it is to win the world championship, so that will be our commitment for next year and for the next “, concluded the former standard bearer of Renault, Ferrari and McLaren, not new to comments of a certain tenor. In any case, 2023 will be a fundamental season not only for Alonso, given that the enormous investments planned so far by Stroll and by him have not always been matched by performances on the track of the same level. More realistically, at this point, within a path to be faced step by stepit would already be optimal for Aston Martin to consistently place its two cars in the top five, while trying to take advantage of every opportunity that may arise.