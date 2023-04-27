The Aston Martin Spaniard doesn’t seem to appreciate the weekend with mini-qualifying and Saturday’s race: “You risk only bad impressions, especially with a braking error in Q1. We’ll be careful. Beat Red Bull? If they make a mistake or have problems”

– Baku (Azerbaijan)

"An opportunity? Yes, but to make a big driving mistake". Fernando Alonso he does not send them to say when it comes to the Sprintwhich this weekend in Azerbaijan to Baku makes his debut on the calendar with a new format, which includes a mini-qualification on Saturday morning instead of the 3 free practice sessions.Aston Martinwho is experiencing a magical moment with 3 podiums in the first three races, thinks that the format that Liberty Media has devised to make the entire weekend more spectacular (on Friday there are free practice 1 and qualifying which assigns the pole position of Sunday's GP ), is more of an opportunity for risk.

without margins — “I think it’s very easy to make a mistake – said the two-time world champion – in Q3 we will all optimize the car and lap, but in Q1 if you make a mistake under braking, especially here in Baku where there are no margins, you’ll face a bad impression . So I think these weekends are a great opportunity, but to make big mistakes. It must be avoided. Then if you have a competitive car you only have to lose in a weekend with a different format or racing situations or qualifying in the rain”.

low-load wing — As for the possibility for Aston Martin to beat Red Bull, Alonso confirms that mistakes or technical problems from the opponents would be needed. The AMR23 will have a low-downforce rear wing which could help on the straights, but scoring points and settling for it remains an option. "I don't see many opportunities to take advantage of it or capitalize on something, unless Red Bull makes some mistakes – he said – This is a weekend where mistakes should above all be avoided, not a weekend to dream of something special, we have to be careful. Our wing? We don't know if it's enough or not to be with the best. Even if we were to finish sixth or seventh we have to accept it. But we won't give up the hope of continuing to challenge Red Bull above all and try to win a race one day."