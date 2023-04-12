Alonso today

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will coincide with the 360th participation of Fernando Alonso to a race valid for the Formula 1 world championship. Without considering all the other commitments that still have to be faced in 2023, this number already represents a absolute record for the Spaniard, given that no other driver has ever achieved similar figures in his career in terms of races run. Moreover, with three consecutive podiums obtained in the first three GPs of the season, the two-time world champion is experiencing a period of rebirth after moving to Aston Martin, seen by many with initial skepticism after last season’s results from the English team, incomparable with those joined now by the one who, in July, will blow out 42 candles.

Never settle

And yet, despite his no longer very young age, Alonso does not seem at all intent on hanging up his helmet in Formula 1. The proof of his intention to continue racing, and above all to win, can be seen in an interview published by Bang & Olufsen on your official channel YouTubein which the Asturian refers to the desire to achieve a record that is very difficult to match: “When you run for many years, obviously you start breaking records – has explained – but I guess the only thing that matters is win and break the record for championships won. At the moment it is probably unattainable, because the seven titles of Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton are out of reach. But this, however, will be the ultimate goal“.

The project in Aston Martin

Winner of world championships 2005 and 2006 with Renault, Alonso has several times come close to the third world title with different teams, but without succeeding. The unsuccessful experiences with other teams, and the absence from F1 in the two-year period 2019-2020, has also made his hopes of world victory more complicated, which he will now try to achieve with theAston Martin. However, as the Spaniard himself admitted, such a feat will not be easily achievable this year, despite three consecutive podium finishes: “That is certainly the goalbut I think at the moment we have to keep our feet on the ground and do nothing wrong – he added – the goal of the team is just to have a good season. In 2022 they struggled a lot, so I think we need to walk before we run, and I think the 2023 season is only for improvement, to get to know the car better and start a new project from day one. This is where we are at the moment. We hope to get more podiums and fight for race victories. For the conquest of the championship we must first sort out the team a bit“.

Future intentions

In conclusion, Alonso admitted that he never expected such a long career in Formula 1, even more so now that he doesn’t see signs that could push him to retire: “When I started racing in Formula 1, my idea was to stay for seven or eight years – he confessed – but then I won two championships, and I thought: “Maybe I’ll run another year or two and then I’ll stop’. This was my idea. Now I have the longest career ever in Formula 1, and I’m still fresh and motivated. I’m enjoying every single day, I wake up in the morning and I’m happy with what I’m doing. So I think there are still a few more years for me, and I hope there is a title contender in the future“.