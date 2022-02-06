The two-time world champion showed his support for Francesca, who had dedicated a song to him. And on social media he revealed: “Cheering for her and Emma”

For Fernando Alonso, Francesca Michielin would be willing to walk Asturias. He states this in the song “Alonso”, a song dedicated to his great idol to reiterate that in his eyes it will be “always special, the most special”. In recent days, the Asturian has returned the favor towards the Venetian singer, engaged at the Sanremo Festival first as a conductor and then in the duet with her friend Emma Marrone, during the evening of the covers. The F1 driver revealed his support for Francesca who even offered a ride in the car.

SURPRISE – The story was revealed on Michielin and Emma’s social networks. The first clue came on the afternoon of Saturday 5 February thanks to an Instagram story of the Venetian. The short clip shows the former X-Factor winner smiling as she explains: “Since there is a lot of traffic in Sanremo today, I asked a guy who was passing by for a ride.” Then, widening the frame, here is the two-time world champion, who, smiling, joked: “I wanted to check that everything was in order”. And the surprises didn’t stop there. See also Zelda 64: Porting a fan to PC would be nearly complete

FAN – Alonso also met Emma before the last evening, as evidenced by the photo shared on their respective social profiles. The Asturian posed together with the two singers, even wearing the shirt dedicated to the song “Every time like this”, brought to the Festival. Fernando also used his own profiles to support his friends engaged in the singing competition: “Today we cheer in Sanremo”. The support of the Alpine rider helped to bring Emma to a nice sixth place in the standings. For the Spaniard a nice return to Sanremo, where he was invited in 2011 as a guest, when he was linked to Ferrari.

February 6 – 6:04 pm

