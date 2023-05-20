The Dream of the Triple Crown

In the long history of motor racing, only one driver has managed to get the Triple Crown, namely the victory in the three main events belonging to three different categories: the Monaco Grand Prix in F1 (or the victory of the world championship), the Indianapolis 500 in IndyCar and the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the WEC. Three successes conquered by Graham Hill alone, even if in current motorsport there are still two drivers potentially able to enter this special list.

Alonso’s goal

On the one hand there is Jacques Villeneuve, who lacks the only affirmation in the 24 Hours of Le Mans (in which he will participate on June 10) to obtain this recognition. On the other hand, however, there is Fernando Alonso. In fact, the current Aston Martin driver boasts two world titles in F1 (and two victories in the Principality), to which is added the triumph in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2018-19. As a result, contrary to the Canadian, Alonso should also climb to the top step of the podium in the Indianapolis 500 in order to match Hill.

The past in Indianapolis

Yet, in the course of his career, Alonso was able to participate three times in the historic US competition. His debut took place in 2017, the year in which he was still present in F1 and obtained the ‘green light’ from McLaren to be able to skip the Monaco GP and to travel to the USA, where, however, he did not go beyond 24th place. Even more disappointing was the edition in 2019when the Spaniard failed even to qualify, and then finished in 21st place in the 2020. As a result, the curiosity arises spontaneously: will Alonso return to Indianapolis again in the future?

An unlikely return

The answer does not seem positive, at least as indicated by the Spanish a Sky F1: “The desire is therebut I believe that the commitment must be really high and 100%, because there is also a danger factor – He admitted – when I stopped with Formula 1 to dedicate myself to the 500 Miglia, I realized that small details can make a big difference, and maybe I’m not in step with the times or I’m not prepared like them, and I have to admit it. So, if I want to win the Indy 500, I need to make some attempts, put my all into it and run some ovals before this race. As a result, I think that when I stop Formula 1 this time, maybe I don’t want this commitment“.