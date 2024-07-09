Two drivers in the top 10

Having left Austria with the great disappointment of a double placing outside the points zone, theAston Martin she redeemed herself right in her home GP, in that Silverstone where the British team is based. As in the Canadian Grand Prix, the last engagement before the three consecutive European events, Lance Stroll crossed the finish line in seventh positionfinishing right in front of his teammate Fernando Alonso, 8th.

Challenge overcome

A positive performance therefore for the Canadian driver, fresh from a multi-year renewal, moreover in a race always conditioned by the constant doubt about the weather conditions, with the alternation of rain and dry track which pushed teams and drivers to make the right decision especially with the choice of tyres: “It was a tough race, but we managed it well and collected a good number of points for the team. – he has declared – I got a good start and passed Hulkenberg. Then the rain started after a few laps and we stopped for intermediate tyres. It’s always a challenge evaluate how long you can survive with the dry compound, but I think we made the right choice. It’s positive to end this triple round with a more competitive weekend; it’s a great motivation for the team and we will try to bring this momentum to Hungary.”

AMR24 more competitive

A similar comment full of good feelings also from Fernando Alonso, who however did not hide a mistake made with the team: “It was a good result for us, with both cars scoring points in the top 10. – added the two-time world champion – I felt more competitive this weekend and it seemed like if we were in our natural positionwhich is more encouraging than the last racesand I tried to build momentum for Hungary. It was a difficult race to understand, with question marks over whether to go for wets or drys at certain points in the race. I think we waited a lap too long to switch to Intermediates, but you need a bit of luck with these decisions. It’s up to us to continue to improve and find more performance in the car for the next races.”