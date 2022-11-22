Having finished his third stage as the main driver of the Renault group, Fernando Alonso is now part of Aston Martin. Two days after the World Cup ended in Abu Dhabi, where Max Verstappen confirmed his absolute dominance with his 15th victory of the course, the Spaniard took off his Alpine suit and put on a black one to get into the AMR22, the car they drove this season Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel, whom Alonso will replace from 2023. Due to the advertising links with the French team that he is leaving and that he must respect until the end of the year, the Spanish car was free of any publicity and simply wore corporate green of the Silverstone structure. He, for his part, used a helmet decorated with camouflage motifs, something very recurring in this type of test.

The man from Oviedo, who was already accompanied by Pedro de la Rosa, signed by Aston Martin as ambassador, was the first of the runners to leave the garage, shortly after nine in the morning, when the day began. As he himself commented last Sunday, shortly after leaving due to a breakdown in his car, this training is golden, since it will allow him to speed up his adaptation and get rid of procedures such as, for example, the position of the seat or the pedals, among other things.

Oscar Piastri lives in a different situation from that of the two-time world champion, who shares the track with Alonso, in his case riding the McLaren that Daniel Ricciardo frees. The 21-year-old Australian was the protagonist of one of the soap operas last year, as a result of the conflict he had with Alpine, before forcing the release of his contract with the Enstone (Great Britain) structure and, consequently, , the termination of the testing program it was carrying out.

Apart from these two cases, which are the most striking, Pierre Gasly made his debut at the wheel of the Alpine after parting ways with Alpha Tauri and Nico Hulkenberg got into the Haas that until now had been driven by Mick Schumacher.

