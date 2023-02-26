Aston Martin, what a race simulation

Among the biggest surprises of the three days of 2023 pre-season testing, the team that definitely impressed fans and competitors was theAston Martin, protagonist of convincing performances in almost all sessions. If we exclude the immediate technical problem suffered by Felipe Drugovich’s AMR23 in the early stages of Thursday morning, for the rest both the Brazilian and his teammate Fernando Alonso they have been responsible for very interesting lap times, in several cases even equivalent to the virtual podium of the Sakhir circuit. Then, in the last test session, the Spanish driver demonstrated an impressive race simulation in terms of low tire degradation.

Alonso firefighter

There is therefore optimism and satisfaction in view of the Bahrain Grand Prix, even more after the conclusion of the third and final day of practice. The confirmation came directly from the two-time Spanish world champion, who commented on the outcome of Saturday afternoon’s tests, which ended in ninth place, and of the tests in general: “It was a good day for us, with a lot of laps, and we learned a lot about the new car – he has declared – but that’s just testing and we don’t know what the others are doing, so they’re still at it many questions to answer. We missed Lance this week, but I have to say Felipe adapted very well and did a good job. Overall, the car was competitive on all three days, but we have to compare ourselves with others next week. We still have a lot of potential to deliver and I think we are in a good position going into next week. Our goal is to take a step forward from last year and we will take things step by step.”

Drugovich immediately into action

Alonso mentioned his teammate Felipe Drugovichactually the third driver of the team but called to replace Lance Stroll for these tests, thanks to the injury of the Canadian in the days before the appointment with the tests: “The car looks like a step up from last year, but we have to remember that all the teams have developed over the winter and so we will continue to work hard to maintain that momentum. – explained the Formula 2 champion – the sensations are positive, even if we won’t have a real indication of our relative pace until next Saturday’s qualifying. I really enjoyed driving the AMR23 and I believe that we made good progress in these three days of rehearsals. It felt good to be back in the car on Saturday morning and I’m pleased with the set-up changes that have been made since my first day in the car; the team did a great job implementing the feedback Fernando and I provided. It was a valuable experience compare my observations with those of a two-time world champion – he concluded – in general, our comments are similar and I think we worked well together to help the team maximize the three days of pre-season testing”.

Dreaming of Sebastian-Fernando

While waiting for the first round of the season, scheduled for next weekend again in Sakhir, the only real question mark at Aston Martin remains Stroll’s position. If the Canadian fails to recover in time for the start of the world championship, Drugovich would be the most probable replacement for him, but in the last few hours the hypothesis has also emerged, albeit remote, of a sensational return of Sebastian Vettelwhich would thus join its rival.