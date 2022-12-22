The second is the first of the losers: Enzo Ferrari’s philosophy made inroads in Fernando Alonso, who brought this mentality with him to Alpine as well. In fact, the Spaniard returned to the French team with the ambition of winning with the new regulations. However, it was not possible: the A522 did improve during the season but it was never really in step with the best cars, and therefore the two-time world champion had to settle for placings that never satisfied him.

“I don’t remember much about individual races. In general we were competitive almost everywhere, our weak point was reliability, which cost me a lot of points. If you can’t compete for the title or for victories, it doesn’t matter if you finish second, fifth or 11th. The biggest motivation was fourth place in the Constructors’ World Championship. But also this goal is not very attractive“, he told Auto, Motor und Sport. “Last year I was only at 80%. Many things weren’t so automatic. When you’re out of F1 for two years, it takes you a season to get back to full strength. Now I’m back 100%, and I would say this has been a great year – I would compare it to my last one in McLaren, I drove to the limit, found my rhythm and had all the factors under control. Even compared to my teammate, who is my only point of reference, I’d say it went well“.

Companion – Esteban Or with – who was one of the very few to have obtained more points in the course of a season: before 2022 the only one was Jenson Button in 2015. Alonso, however, has something to complain about for a year in which he sowed as a champion but collected from middleman, with a ninth place in the drivers’ standings at -41 from Lando Norris. Another one that will be talked about.