by VALERIO BARRETTA

Alonso and the Aston Martin challenge

These are not easy weeks for the Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso. The AMR24 was not born as well as its “ancestor” of 2023 and the developments brought along have certainly not improved the situation: on the contrary, just like Ferrari and RB they seem to have taken away performance instead of adding it. Alonso suffers from it and on the track the two-time world champion seems demotivated lately: for three consecutive races – including the Austrian Sprint – the Spaniard has placed behind Lance Stroll, what until last year would have been news.

Alonso’s words

Perhaps, Alonso is looking more to the future than the present, having been reassured by Stroll senior about the Silverstone team’s projects especially starting from 2026, when the marriage with Honda will also become effective on the track: “We are going in the right direction now, and I think the team is becoming really very strong, very attractive for the rest of the year and especially for the future, also for next year and for 2026, when the change of regulations will happen“, these are the words of the Spanish Festival of Speed of Goodwood.

“All the best engineers and the best designers come to Aston Martin, to Silverstone, where there are the best facilities in Formula 1. So I think the future is bright, I’m very excited and I’m ready to have fun behind the wheel too“.

The arrival of Cardile

This week Aston Martin also announced the arrival of Enrico from Ferrari Cardile as Chief Technical Officer starting in 2025. Finally, Stroll’s team has been repeatedly indicated as a possible destination for Adrian Newey, to whom the magnate – as well as Ferrari – has made an offer.