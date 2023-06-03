Alonso always protagonist

What we are seeing in these early season months at the wheel of the Aston Martin is a Fernando Alonso polished. The chance to drive a finally competitive car – after years spent fighting in the rear – brought the old Spanish lion back to roar, capable of conquering five podiums in the first six races and also reaching the second step of the podium at the Monaco weekend. But that of this 2023 is an Alonso who seems to have changed a lot also from the point of view of relationship with the team and – in particular – with the teammate.

New attitude

Without going back to the disagreements of the past just look at the last part of last season for remember the frictions that existed between the Asturian and Esteban Ocon, his box partner in the two-year period 2021-2022 in Alpine. Nowwith Lance Stroll, the situation is very different. The Canadian is struggling at the start of the championship: despite having one of the best cars on the grid, he has so far collected less than a third of Alonso’s points and in the last two races he hasn’t been able to score points. Alonso however, instead of underlining his internal superiority, has forcefully took the defenses of #18.

In defense of Stroll

Speaking to reporters on the eve of his home weekend in Spain, the former Ferrari and McLaren driver lashed out decisively against those who – according to him – fueled excessive and unfair criticism of Stroll: “Lance has been extremely unlucky this season – declared the native of Oviedo – in Bahrain he rode single-handed and was very fast – he added, referring to the wrist injuries suffered by Stroll at the beginning of the season – in Jeddah he was in front of the Ferraris when the exhaust broke. In Miami he risked too much in Q1 to save a set of tyres. In Monte Carlo he damaged his car in qualifying due to debris from a McLaren. I don’t think it’s fair to criticize him for that.”.

Too many criticisms

Continuing his analysis, Alonso believes that in the Circus there is an excessive will to criticizewithout ever seeing the other side of the coin, the positive one. “That’s what I don’t like about Formula 1 – he concluded – it seems like they only ever emphasize the negatives. It’s also very easy to give your opinion from the sofa. Imagine if we had stopped immediately in Monaco for the intermediates: then we’d only be talking about Red Bull’s wrong decision to keep Max on the slicks for one lap too many. That’s what they would say. Not that Aston Martin has been very brave. There is always someone who is not right and who is criticized“.