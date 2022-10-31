In the Mexican Grand Prix, shortly before retiring, which for the umpteenth time in this championship denied him the possibility of obtaining a placement in the points, Fernando Alonso he pronounced via radio, directed to the Alpine garage, a phrase that sums up well the meaning of his 2022: “Unbelievable, what a season. What a season“. The two-time world champion, at the driving level, probably played one of the best years of his career, but the Blindfolded Goddess seemed to see us very well in trying to systematically ruining # 14 plans. His retirements during the championship were five, all for situations beyond his control. Added to this is the missed start in the Sprint Race of Austria.

Altogether they were even 16 out of 20 races in which some bad luck has occurred to the future Aston Martin driver. Engine problems caused four of the Asturian’s five retirements and affected several other races, such as his debut in Bahrain and the Austin stage, in which the Spaniard had to serve a penalty on the starting grid. Alonso was then a magnet for several accidents, from the contact with Mick Schumacher in Imola to that with Lewis Hamilton at Spa: on both occasions the Alpine standard-bearer was the victim of other people’s mistakes. But bad luck slowed the Circus veteran’s march in alternative ways as well, for example by ‘hitting’ him during qualifying.

The most striking case is that of Melbourne, when a hydraulic problem prevented Alonso from fighting for a possible front row. Traffic slowed him down in Spain, Silverstone and Zandvoort. And then again slow stops, like in Miami, wrong strategies – Suzuka’s case – and much discussed penalties: Miami and Montreal again. It is difficult to make an exact count of the points lost by Alonso in these circumstances, but the estimate of the person concerned – which is between 50 and 60 points – does not seem unrealistic. A figure that would put Alonso in contention with Norris for the leadership in the ‘championship of the others’, behind Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes, and which would have practically guaranteed the Alpine fourth place among the constructors.