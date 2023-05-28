Alonso, a lion qualification

“I pushed like an animal“. Fernando’s words Alonso to his track engineer in the middle of Q3 in Monte Carlo they tell a lot about the desire to win that this 41-year-old boy has. A few minutes later, the two-time world champion did even better, getting the most out of his Aston Martin and dreaming of pole position for a few minutes. But the maximum was not enough: it happens if he fights against Red Bull and Max Verstappen. The Dutchman pulled yet another masterpiece out of his hat and Alonso had to settle for second place on the starting grid. A position that for tomorrow still allows him to dream of a return to success after ten years.

Alonso’s words

The two-time world champion commented on his second position as follows: “I couldn’t do moreI increased the risk until I felt uncomfortable in the last two laps, but everything was fine. Tomorrow will be a long race, there won’t be any chance of overtaking but it’s a demanding GP that demands a lot from the gearbox and the brakes. We will also have to be awake in the pits because anything can happen, e if there are opportunities we will take advantage of them“.

“You never know here in Monaco, there are accidents, yellow and red flags. The important thing was to do a clean lap: when we were first we knew that Max was there and that I could have found myself second. We felt close to pole position, we had arrived with some concern for Saturdaybecause on the citizens we struggle to get the tires up to temperature and therefore we have achieved our goal“.

Aston Martin also grows on Saturdays

“When they told me I was second by less than a tenth I was disappointed but then I realized we were on the front row in Monaco“, added a Sky Sports F1. “We arrived here with some doubts because we are always strong on Sundays and we don’t suffer much from degradation, but on Saturdays we always struggle a bit. In Baku we were eight tenths off pole, and in Monaco this gap could compromise the race: being in the front row was a nice surprise“.