The flag of discord

The qualifying sessions for the Hungarian GP have seen a competitive Aston Martin back on track. We are not yet at the levels of early 2023, when with Fernando Alonso the green car was a stable contender for the podium, but the double entry in Q3 of the Spaniard and his teammate Lance Stroll – who monopolised the fourth row with the seventh and eighth times – are signs that they are going in the right direction.

Yet at the end of qualifying on Saturday there were not only smiles inside the Silverstone team. Speaking to journalists in fact, Alonso complained a lot about Race Direction’s handling of Yuki Tsunoda’s accident. The Japanese RB driver crashed into the barriers about two minutes from the end of Q3 and the race direction immediately waved the red flag. However, Alonso was about to complete his fastest lap at that moment and had to abort it.

The interrupted tour

“The FIA ​​sometimes gets it right and sometimes makes gross errors. – thundered the two-time world champion – and today he committed one. They gave the red flag when I was in the last corner, which is surprising for an accident that happened in turn eight. Usually they always wait for the cars to complete the lap, it’s the unwritten rule”.

“Afterwards, when we entered the pit lane, Lance and I were put in parc fermé. – continued Alonso – so we got out of the car. Then they told us that Q3 would start again, we got back in the car, they fixed our seat belts, but I had no more tyres. That tenth and a half that I was improving until the last corner, without knowing how qualifying was going, maybe it didn’t change anything, but it doesn’t happen in these races to enter the parc fermé and then reopen it. I would have been close to beating Leclerc for sixth place”, he concluded. In the end, in fact, the advantage of the Monegasque over the AMR #14 was just one tenth.