Alonso, caution despite the front row

As happened in more random circumstances already in Montreal 2022, Fernando Alonso he will start again from the front row of the grid at the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP, ​​having obtained second position at the end of qualifying. In Spain there is enormous expectation to see the Asturian champion return to victory for the first time since the 2013 Spanish GP and the catchphrase about the 33rd success in his career started a few weeks ago. Despite the excellent result obtained on Saturday, Alonso did not want to create false expectations in his fans, having clear the strength of the Red Bulls: “Winning is not our goal. When we unveiled our car on February 13, I vividly remember a conversation with Mike Krack, Lance and the team leadership where we set goals for this season. AND the target was not to fight for victory against Red Bull tomorrow. So let’s keep our feet on the ground and we think not to make mistakes. In terms of pace, Red Bull makes another championship. But if something were to happen, we will try to be ready to seize the opportunity.”

The two-time world champion also explained that he expects “at least” Max Verstappen on the podium, also starting from the eighth row. Should the Spaniard finish in the top three, it will be his 100th podium finish.

Krack spurs the team

The Luxembourg team principal of Aston Martin, Mike Crack he seemed less cautious than his top driver: “If you start from the front row, you have to fight for the win, because you start just after pole position. We have a strong car and strong drivers. We got off to a good start and what we have to do is look ahead and not behind us. I’m not worried about straight-line speed, as we have a very competitive car through the corners and we’ll give it our all there, trying not to get caught on the straight. We have solid foundations, the season will be long and we will need to adapt the car to all the tracks that arise. The key thing will be to not make mistakes and get good results”concluded the manager in the interview given to the Spanish of Dazn.