Chaos Alonso in Jeddah

Draw inspiration from mistakes, or at least from misunderstandings, to improve. That’s what the FIA ​​is trying to do after the chaos erupted in the final stage of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix regarding Fernando Alonso’s third final position. In fact, the Asturian from Aston Martin was first rewarded on the podium, then punished because he apparently hadn’t correctly served a 5-second penalty that had been inflicted on him during the race and finally – following an appeal from his team – reinstalled in third place. This because the rule that regulated the prohibited operations on the car during a penalty to be served in the pit lane it was not clear enough and the precedents proved the Iberian veteran right.

Inaccurate sporting rules

Already immediately after Sunday in Jeddah, the FIA ​​had announced that a clarification on the matter and – following a meeting of the Sporting Advisory Committee – it did. The point in question is Article 54.4 of the sporting regulationswhich establishes how “while a car is stationary in the pit lane following a penalty in accordance with articles 54.3a) or 54.3b), it may not be operated on until the car itself has remained stationary for the duration of the penalty”. However, the term ‘works’ had remained unclearallowing the teams – the latest case being that of Aston Martin – to start positioning the stand behind the car, for example, to gain a few precious tenths.

The directive

Now the directive sent by the sporting director of the FIA, Steve Nielsen, specifies that: “For clarity and until further notice, in this context physically touching the car or driver with hands, tools or equipment (including front and rear jacks) during this penalty will be considered work(and therefore punished with a further penalty, ed)“. For added security, the directive goes into further detail and adds that “The use of cooling fans during a penalty is permitted provided that these fans do not physically touch the car. As is already common practice, multiple penalties imposed under articles 54.3a and 54.3b before the pit stop […] they can be discounted in series in a single pit stop. For example, a penalty of 5 seconds + 10 seconds can be served as a single penalty of 15 seconds and so on“.

What would have changed

If this regulatory clarification had already been in force last race weekend Alonso’s third place would be permanently cancelled, with George Russell’s Mercedes being promoted in its place. Even in the first race of the season, in Bahrain, there was discussion over a penalty inflicted on Esteban Ocon precisely for having served a penalty incorrectly in the lay-by. In that case, however, there was no discussion because the team had miscalculated the 5 seconds, discounting only 4.6.