2007, too many memories

Alonso and Hamilton, Hamilton and Alonso. We are in 2023, but it seems that a time machine has taken us all back to 2007, when the Asturian was the reigning two-time world champion and the Englishman a very young rookie ready to amaze the Circus with his talent. Their first GP as teammates took place on this very track, in Melbourne, at the wheel of the McLaren in the first act of a year which – even if neither of them ended with the world title – remains enshrined between the pages most epic in the history of F1 in terms of rivalry.

Q&A

The first act of that unforgettable duel was seen right on the Albert Park circuit with Hamilton, fourth in qualifying, who mocked Alonso on the outside of turn 1, who started exactly in front of him. In the interviews with the top three finishers, at the end of today’s qualifying, the seven-time world champion from Stevenage wanted to recall precisely that episode, hoping to give an encore 15 years later. However, Alonso did not stand by, even in terms of statements in the press, and wanted to return the dig to the sender.

Rivals and allies

“2007? I don’t remember what happened, but tomorrow I’ll try to pass Lewis to full back.” Pleasant provocations aside, however, Alonso underlined how in reality both Hamilton and George Russell, second in qualifying behind the usual Verstappen, can become precious allies in an attempt to avoid the escape of the Dutch champion, the inevitable favorite for the final victory of the Gran Prize. “The Mercedes start well and I hope they start well tomorrow too – Alonso clearly remarked – so that they can put Verstappen in difficulty. That fight could be good for us.”

Hunting for the podium, 10 years later

The big opportunity, both for Mercedes and for Aston Martin, is represented by the absence from the top positions of Sergio Perez, sensationally eliminated in Q1 due to a long run in Turn 3. Without the Mexican, the two teams powered by the Brixworth engines will be able try to annoy Verstappen’s Red Bull by trying to play with strategies too. The RB19 also appeared less dominant this weekend than in the first two rounds of the season. For Alonso the mission is to collect the third podium of the season. His last top-3 at Albert Park dates back to 2013, when he was driving for Ferrari.