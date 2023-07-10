Disappointing home GP for Aston Martin

For the third time in a row Fernando Alonso and theAston Martin they failed in their goal of reaching the podium area, however failing this particular mission in their home Grand Prix at Silverstone: a race within friendly walls not only for the team’s nation, but also and above all for the latter’s headquarters, located just a few steps from the track. On the one hand, therefore, there is bitterness for the 7th place of Spanish, which still gives the tenth consecutive placement in the points since the beginning of the yearall while Lance Stroll got no further than the 14th squarealso thanks to a 5 second time penalty inflicted by the Race Direction on the Canadian following a contact with Pierre Gasly.

Alonso without worries

In all of this, Aston Martin nonetheless defended its third position in the constructors’ championship, due to the double withdrawal of the Alpine and the ninth and tenth position of the Ferraris of Leclerc and Sainz: “Today we made the most of the race and took seventh place in a difficult weekend for the team – explained the two-time world champion Alonso – I think we managed our strategy well and made the right choices during the race. We have to analyze the weekend as a whole, but we are not concerned about this result. We have had better than expected results so far in 2023 and the season is long. Just two races ago we were fighting for the win and this season there will be more ups and downs. It was great to race here at Silverstone and see the level of support there is for Aston Martin. Let’s see if we can get back to a better level of performance in Hungary.”

Stroll looks to the Hungaroring

More negative the weekend than Lance Stroll: the Canadian, who was in trouble throughout the weekend, was the protagonist of a close battle with the Alpine Pierre Gaslyresolved with a contact between the two that forced the Frenchman to retire due to the damage suffered to the right rear suspension: “Today it just wasn’t our day – commented – As we expected, the characteristics of this circuit weren’t suited to the AMR23 and we struggled to find the rhythm. On a couple of occasions I was forced to widen by Gasly, and the second time we made contact; we will check whether this has caused any damage to the car. It’s been a difficult weekend, but our attention now shifts to Hungary, a circuit that should suit our car and where we will try to get a better result”.