The 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix will be remembered for George Russell’s first success in Formula 1, capable of giving Mercedes the only success of the season in a year marked by many disappointments. The top step of the podium occupied by the Englishman recalled, in some ways, what happened in the previous two years, obviously with other protagonists: while Pierre Gasly’s first success was recorded at Monza 2020, the following year it was Esteban Ocon (with the two who will meet as teammates in Alpine in 2023) to enter the long list of winners in Formula 1, doing so at the end of the Hungarian Grand Prix 2021.

In that circumstance, the victory was favored by some first-class retirements such as those of Bottas, Perez and Leclerc, but also by a change in the conditions of the track, which gradually dried out after the rain that fell at the start. A circumstance that rewarded the strategies adopted both by Ocon and by Fernando Alonsoone step away from the podium but capable of resisting Lewis Hamilton’s final attacks for long stretches, which proved to be fundamental for the leadership of the Frenchman, who was in difficulty with the tires compared to the British from Mercedes.

In 2022, however, Alpine failed to score any podiums, despite the 4th place in the constructors’ championship. When asked about gpfans.com addressed to Alonso on the reasons why, according to him, it was not possible to repeat the victory, or in any case a top-3 placement, the Spaniard answered in a very decisive way: “We didn’t get the win because what happened in Hungary in 2021 will never happen again for a hundred years – said the new Aston Martin driver- maybe in Canada and Australia we had a chance for the podium, but we lost because of our own fault. The team was similar to last year in a way, but when you’re not fighting for the championship, being fourth or fifth doesn’t change much.”