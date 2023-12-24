Always at work

Max Verstappen's philosophy in the world of racing is now well known, with the three-time world champion always determined to compete (with real cars or in the simulator) even when F1 is in the pits for the Christmas break. An incessant presence on the track just like that of another multiple world champion like Fernando Alonsowho has shown in recent days that he has no intention of allowing himself a well-deserved break after his first season in Aston Martin at the age of 42.

At home with the karts

Busy a few days ago with the Aston Martin Vantage DTM at MotorLand, the Spaniard put his helmet back on to immediately get back to work on the own kart track. In a 'simple' session at 'Fernando Alonso Circuit and Museum'located in Asturias, the two-time world champion participated with some drivers from his team, FA Racing, but achieved another feat.

New goal

Specifically, as confirmed by the official social accounts of the driver and the circuit, Alonso managed to break the track record that had stood since 2017the year in which it was established on the occasion of the European Championship: “Testing day at the Circuito y Museo Fernando Alonso and track record – commented – since 2017 it seemed impossible to get close to the times of the European championship that takes place herefinally today it was possible to go down”.

The record to beat

For the drivers who will tackle the sessions or championships on this track, the objective will be to break the current record set by the Aston Martin driver of 56:09 seconds. Goals which therefore did not seem reachable, just as happened in Formula 1 in the last season, with eight podiums achieved, compared by #14 himself to that of 2012.